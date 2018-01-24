On This Day in Moto: January 24

Team Honda's Ezra Lusk won his second straight main event in Toyota Trucks/THOR/Parts Unlimited AMA Supercross. Working off the previous weekend's wire-to-wire win at the Houston Astrodome, Lusk rode into Tempe, Arizona's Sun Devil Stadium ready to get right back up on top. He was able to run down Chaparral Yamaha's Jeremy McGrath after a mid-pack start, ensuring that McGrath started his Yamaha tenure with an 0-3 record. The defending AMA Supercross #1 finished fourth behind Honda of Troy's Mike Craig.

The 125 Class winner for the second week in a row was Yamaha's David Vuillemin, who topped fellow Yamaha rider John Dowd and fellow Frenchman Stephane Roncada (Honda).

1999

Former AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion Jeff Ward finished third in the IRL season-opener, curiously called the Indy 200 despite the fact it was held at the oval track at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Eddie Cheever and Scott Goodyear were the only drivers ahead of the motocross-turned-open-wheel car racer.

Kawasaki rider Destry Abbott was the big winner at the AMA National Hare & Hound race in Lucerne, California, while Honda 250cc Grand Prix racer Ryan Hughes worked himself into race shape by sweeping the race at the third round of the GFI Winter MX Series in San Jacinto.

The U.S. Off-Road Championship for Trucks held a race in the Minneapolis Metrodome and included a Stadium Thunderbikes class for four-strokes. The winner was Spud Walters on a Yamaha, followed by Minnesota's own Cory Keeney and Yamaha-mounted Chris Ridgeway.

2004

Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Ivan Tedesco won his fourth straight race to begin the 2004 125SX West Region in San Diego, aboard a KX-F250. "Hot Sauce" went on to win seven of the eight rounds and the title.