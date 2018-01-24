Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Team Backs Malcolm Stewart for Glendale SX

Brea, CA — The Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Team is pleased to announce that Malcolm Stewart will be returning for his third consecutive supercross race on the factory Suzuki RM-Z450 this weekend. Stewart will join Weston Peick and Justin Bogle under the 450 awning at Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday. Stewart was originally hired as a fill-in for Bogle after he sustained a concussion at last year's Monster Energy Cup, but Bogle intends to return to racing this weekend.

The ever-popular Stewart has turned heads as a fill-in rider on the Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Team, scoring back-to-back 11th-place finishes after eight months away from racing. Malcolm’s talent, along with his positive attitude, made for an easy decision to provide support for Stewart this weekend.

“I couldn’t be happier to be with the Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Team for another weekend! It’s been great working with these guys the past couple weeks,” stated Stewart. “Getting the opportunity to be with them for another race is awesome!”

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht is excited to work with Stewart again. “It has been great having Malcolm on the team. He gets along well with everyone, and he has a very positive attitude. We’re happy to say that he will be on the track this weekend and racing for the Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Team,” he said. With regard to the team’s future plans of working with Stewart, Albrecht explained, “We are currently exploring to see what our options are for Malcolm to be on the factory Suzuki RM-Z450 for more races.”

The fourth round of the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series will take place at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday. The event will be broadcast live on FS1 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Meet the Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team at RideNow Powersports in Peoria, Arizona, on Friday evening prior to the race.