Racer X Films: Jett Reynolds Helmet Cam at Anaheim 2 Amateur SXJanuary 23, 2018 10:25am | by: Kyle Scott Home Racer X FilmsVideoMultimedia Racer X Films: Jett Reynolds Helmet Cam at Anaheim 2 Amateur SX - Supercross Angel Stadium Anaheim, CA Race Center: Anaheim 2 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Jett Reynolds was dominate at the Anaheim 2 Amateur SX winning all four of his classes throughout the day. Ride along with him as he rips through the pack on his supermini in the 125 Schoolboy class.