Justin Bogle Returns for Glendale; What About Malcolm?

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki announced today that Justin Bogle will return to racing this weekend in Glendale after missing the opening three rounds of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season.

“I’m eager to line up behind the gate this weekend,” Bogle stated in a press release. “After taking the necessary time off to let my body heal, I feel ready to race. Training has been going well at The Goat Farm. My intensity level is up where it should be, and I’m looking forward to seeing where I stand on Saturday night.”

After joining the team this past off-season following a year with RCH Suzuki, Bogle sustained a concussion in a scary crash in his team debut at the 2017 Monster Energy Cup. He hit his head again during another off-season crash.

“Justin was riding great during the off-season testing sessions on the all-new Suzuki RM-Z450,” team manager Jeremy Albrecht said in a statement. “We are happy to have him back. The racing has been very close this season, and I expect Justin to be in the mix right away.”

Bogle's return shifts attention to the rider hired as his replacement—Malcolm Stewart. Today's JGR press release doesn't even mention Malcolm, but we've heard rumors he's still going to be racing with the team this weekend in Glendale. Beyond that? We'll keep updating the Malcolm story as we know more.