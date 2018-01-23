High Point Raceway Reveals New Website and 2018 Race Schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a successful 2017 season with a brand-new track design, High Point Raceway is pleased to announce a completely renovated and updated website. The new layout makes it easier for racers and fans to get all the details on each event that is offered on the iconic property, situated just 15 minutes away from the MX Sports and Racer X Illustrated headquarters. This year there will be a total of eight events, headlined by the High Point National on Father's Day Weekend.

The 2018 High Point Raceway season will kick off Sunday, March 25, with the New East Coast XC (NECXC) racing series. The hare scramble track will take place in the woods surrounding High Point Raceway and offer classes for ATV and dirt bike racers of all ages and skill levels. The NECXC series will return to High Point Raceway on Sunday, July 29.

Motocross action will begin the weekend of April 14 and 15 with the PAMX Thor Championship series, presented by Dunlop. After undergoing a complete racetrack revamp last year, Saturday's practice day will offer racers a unique opportunity to ride on the track without the pressure of a points-paying race. On Sunday, the gates will drop for the first time of the 2018 season. Class details, registration info, and more can be found here.

Just two weeks later, racers will begin their Road to Loretta's with the AMA Northeast Area Qualifier. This event serves as the first step to qualify for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Championship, which is known as America's largest and most prestigious amateur racing championship. Racers will travel to High Point Raceway from across the northeast and aim to finish in a qualifying position in order to advance to a Regional Championship.

The fastest ATV racers will head to Pennsylvania on May 19 and 20. With the newly crowned AMA Pro ATV champion, Joel Hetrick, who hails from Seneca, Pennsylvania, the racing action is expected to be top of the line as series participants experience the brand-new track for the first time. Professional racing will commence on Saturday, while amateur racing will cap off the weekend.

Father's Day weekend will see the 42nd annual Red Bull High Point National, which serves as the fourth round of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Before the sport's professional athletes converge on the facility, Friday, June 15, will offer an amateur practice and round four of the Women's Motocross Championship (WMX). A variety of family-fun activities will also take place throughout the weekend and will be announced at a later date. Amateur racing concludes the weekend event on Sunday, June 17.

Perhaps the most anticipated event of the season is the inaugural Mason-Dixon GNCC. Although the pit area will be across the street at Mathews Farm, part of the 12-mile course will feature High Point Raceway using the woods surrounding the track. The course will also cross over into the state of West Virginia, making for a one-of-a-kind event.

The season will conclude with the 28th annual DC Vet Homecoming, presented by Lojaks Cycle Sales. The weekend is the ultimate "throwback" and pays homage to Big Dave Coombs, who pioneered the world of motocross and off-road racing. On Saturday, September 22, High Point Raceway will host a Grand Prix/Moto-X-Country race, featuring a mix of obstacles including grass track, woods sections and portions of the motocross track. Sunday's DC Vet Homecoming motocross race will offer a variety of vet age classes, in addition to vintage bike classes.

High Point Raceway looks forward to seeing everyone there this year. No matter what your preferred style of racing is, there is an event for you. Spectators are invited and encouraged to attend each event, and can find specific admission prices on the respective event website. To check out the brand-new website, click here.

For more information on High Point Raceway, call (304) 284-0084 or visit the official website at www.highpointmx.com. Also follow High Point Raceway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.