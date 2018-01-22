Roczen, Brayton, Sexton on PulpMX Show

Supercross history was made this past weekend in Anaheim, and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and FLY Racing, we’ll talk all about the Triple Crown format and all that went on with it. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Racer X’s Jason Weigandt in to help break it all down and try to make you laugh at the same time.

Honda’s Ken Roczen didn’t have a great night at A2, but nevertheless, he’s back racing after his injury from last year. Roczen’s third in the standings after three races with one podium and is getting back to his old level. We’ll have the Nine-Four on tonight to talk about his series so far.

MCR Honda’s Justin Brayton tied for a podium at A2 and had some very good rides in mains one and three. Overall, Brayton’s having a much better start to his season over last year, and because he’s Weege’s favorite rider, he’s on tonight to talk about A2 and more.

GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton is three races into his rookie SX season, getting better and better each week. The kid is showing some real promise, and this weekend he led the third main for a while until getting third. We’ll have Chase on tonight to talk about his season so far and more.

And we’ll probably call Phil Nicoletti tonight at some point to talk about him coming together with PulpMX.com on a helmet sticker deal and much more.

We'll have Jason Thomas from FLY Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis of the weekend, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

