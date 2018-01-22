On This Day in Moto: January 22

January 22

1989

In one of those great battles most will only hear about—and very few saw—Team Kawasaki's veteran superstar Jeff Ward beat back Yamaha's rising star Damon Bradshaw in the 250 Pro class at the CMC/Dodge Truck Golden State Nationals at Adelanto. Adding to the star power was Team Honda's Rick Johnson and Jeff Stanton, as well as Wardy's teammate Ron Lechien. RJ ran third in the first moto, but was involved in a first-turn pileup in the second outing.

In the 125 Pro class, Jeff "Chicken" Matiasevich topped Brian Manley for the overall win. R&D Suzuki rider Buddy Antunez topped Tommy Clowers, Damon Huffman, and Jeff Grafton for the 85cc Senior win.

1984

Johnny O'Mara piloted his Honda to the win at the Lake Huron round of the CMC/Golden State Skoal Bandit Nationals, topping Yamaha factory rider Rick Johnson. Kawasaki factory rider Jeff Ward topped the 125 Pro class.

1998

The entire American motorcycling industry was mourning the death of three-time AMA Grand National Champion Ricky Graham, who died in a house fire at his home in Salinas Valley, California.