On This Day in Moto: January 22

January 22
1989
In one of those great battles most will only hear about—and very few saw—Team Kawasaki's veteran superstar Jeff Ward beat back Yamaha's rising star Damon Bradshaw in the 250 Pro class at the CMC/Dodge Truck Golden State Nationals at Adelanto. Adding to the star power was Team Honda's Rick Johnson and Jeff Stanton, as well as Wardy's teammate Ron Lechien. RJ ran third in the first moto, but was involved in a first-turn pileup in the second outing.
In the 125 Pro class, Jeff "Chicken" Matiasevich topped Brian Manley for the overall win. R&D Suzuki rider Buddy Antunez topped Tommy Clowers, Damon Huffman, and Jeff Grafton for the 85cc Senior win.
1984
Johnny O'Mara piloted his Honda to the win at the Lake Huron round of the CMC/Golden State Skoal Bandit Nationals, topping Yamaha factory rider Rick Johnson. Kawasaki factory rider Jeff Ward topped the 125 Pro class.
1998
The entire American motorcycling industry was mourning the death of three-time AMA Grand National Champion Ricky Graham, who died in a house fire at his home in Salinas Valley, California.
1978
Team Honda's Brad Lackey, Bassett Racing Yamaha's Rex Staten, and privateer hero Danny Turner won the 500, 250, and 125 Pro classes, respectively, at the Suzuki Golden State Series, held at Sacramento's Off-Highway Vehicle Park, soon to be known as the new Hangtown track.
1977
Supercross promoter Mike Goodwin announced a deal with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Atlanta to have its brand Mr. Pibb become the title sponsor of the Superbowl of Motocross in Atlanta. It was Goodwin's second Superbowl in the franchise, joining his highly successful Olympia Beer Superbowl of Motocross at the Los Angeles Coliseum on the AMA Supercross schedule.
2011
In the first-ever AMA Supercross race held at Dodger Stadium in Chavez-Ravine, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Ryan Villopoto won the 450SX main over James Stewart and Ryan Dungey, while TLD Honda’s Cole Seely topped 250SX over GEICO Honda’s Eli Tomac and Suzuki-backed Ryan Morais.
1994
At the second round of the 1994 AMA Supercross Championship at the Houston Astrodome, Team Honda’s Jeremy McGrath topped the 250 class for the second week in a row while Suzuki rider Ezra Lusk won the 125cc East/West Challenge, leading a Suzuki sweep that had Jimmy Button and Damon Huffman on the box with him.
2000
French import David Vuillemin earned the first AMA 250 Supercross win of his career aboard the #934 Yamaha YZ250 in San Diego’s Qualcomm Stadium. Honda riders Mike LaRocco and Kevin Windham finish second and third, with series points leader Jeremy McGrath fourth aboard his Bud Light Yamaha.