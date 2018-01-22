Insight: Everything We Learned from the Triple Crown

Lots of chatter over Monster Energy Supercross’ first attempt with the Triple Crown format Saturday night at round three of the championship in Anaheim.

We’ve spent the last 48 hours talking to riders, perusing the data, and hearing from folks behind the scenes. Here as some things we learned from the inside.

Not Just Starts

If you were watching at home on TV, you probably felt that contenders like Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen had bad finishes in main event one only because they got bad starts. Obviously, starts are a bigger factor in a shorter race than a longer one, but there was more to it than that.

Roczen simply had a bad night and actually went backwards at times. At Anaheim 1, Roczen was 12th on lap one and made it to sixth by lap five. In A2’s first main, Roczen was eighth on lap one and tenth on lap five. He just wasn’t riding well.

Anderson got a bad start and was also was momentarily held up by first-lap carnage. That made it tough. However, from high atop the stadium in the press box, we could see that Anderson didn’t move forward with his usual authority (this might have been harder to detect on TV, where you can’t look at the entire stadium and watch the leader and the seventh-place rider at the same time). In the last five laps of the race, Anderson had mostly clear track. He really didn’t go much faster than the leader, Cole Seely.

Lap Cole Seely Jason Anderson 7 50.911 50.444 8 50.22 50.386 9 50.33 50.242 10 50.997 51.061 11 51.188 51.176

Anderson made up about three-tenths on Seely in the final five laps of an 11-lap race. It wasn’t like he was putting on some mega-charge and just ran out of time.

Shorter races level the playing field

Anderson had an explanation for this. Some riders probably pace themselves, ever so slightly, in a 20-minute main event. In a short race, everyone throws down, and all of these guys can go fast.

“I just think a lot of the other guys are a little bit more mellow when it comes to 20 minutes,” Anderson said. “The first race tonight, they were just going for it. It is a sprint, but I think you have a lot of guys that are very talented and can go very fast. When it comes to only doing it for eight minutes, a lot of guys can go fast for eight minutes. I think that was the gnarliest part about it.”

Track conditions are different at the start of the night

For the main event at the end of the night, a track is beat-up and broken down. During a heat race at the start of the night, the track is fresh. Racing a main event on a fresh track was different.

“It’s that heat race slippery,” Joey Savatgy said. “It’s hard to explain, but just got that loose soil on top. Then we come around other parts where there’s ruts and it’s choppy.”

I talked to Jeremy Martin and he told me that not only was the first main event extremely short, but it was also harder to move up because the track didn’t have as many ruts, which can act as a separator.