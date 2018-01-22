450 Words: Ken Roczen Returns to Anaheim 2

One year after his career-threatening crash at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen returned to the site of his crash. (Technically he raced in the stadium at the opener, but it was not the same race as his crash one year ago.) Sporting the same gear he wore on that night in 2017, Roczen struggled at round three, going 11-12-4 for ninth overall in the new Triple Crown format.

Following the race, Roczen said, “I did not ride like myself out there,” and it “felt like I all of a sudden don’t know how to ride a dirt bike anymore.”

Check out the entire interview with Roczen below.

Racer X: Walk me through your night.

Ken Roczen: Not the greatest night. I definitely did not ride like myself out there. I didn’t want to take it as “it’s Anaheim 2.” It was somewhere lingering. I felt like I all of a sudden don’t know how to ride a dirt bike anymore. It just absolutely wasn’t my night. I felt horrible out there. I was, like, riding on eggshells. The worst part is that after the first main I felt horrible that I had two more mains to go. Not the [most fun] night, that’s for sure, but I’m glad I can do a big checkmark on this one. Now I can look forward.

Was it the format that messed you up or was it just being here in Anaheim again, A2 and the whole vibe of that?

I don’t care for the format in general. I think one main is better. But I think it was… just it being Anaheim 2 and lingering that I crashed here last year. I just felt super uncomfortable on the track. I think just in general. It didn’t really have anything to do with the format.

It was pretty cool that you came out in your gear from last year. What was the idea behind that?

It was just a statement. Had a cool butt patch that had a lot of meaning, and then the date in Roman numerals underneath it. Really just something that I don’t think anybody would do or anybody had in mind that I was going to do it. It was really just to make a statement and do something exciting, do something new around the industry. That was the plan.