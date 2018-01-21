The Conversation: Tomac, Seely, Anderson

The Triple Crown format debuted last night at round three of Monster Energy Supercross in Anaheim, and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac was back in form, capturing the overall in 450SX with 5-1-2 finishes. Tomac scored just one point through the first two rounds after sustaining a shoulder injury at the opener.

Honda HRC’s Cole Seely took the first main event win, and followed it up with a second. He finished seventh in the third main event to take second overall.

Points leader Jason Anderson went 7-3-1 to round out the podium. All three riders spoke with the media following the race.