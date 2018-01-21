Open Mic: Savatgy, McElrath, Craig

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy picked up his first win of 2018 last night at round three of Monster Energy Supercross in Anaheim. Behind 1-3-1 finishes in the new Triple Crown format, Savatgy finished ahead of TLD/Red Bull KTM’s Shane McElrath and GEICO Honda’s Christian Craig. With his win, Savatgy is the new points leader, as he holds the tie-breaker over McElrath.

McElrath, who won the season opener at Anaheim, took second with 5-1-4 finishes. Despite an ankle injury sustained prior to round two in Houston, Craig was strong all night, going 2-3-5 to take third overall.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.