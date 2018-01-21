On This Day in Moto: January 21

January 21 1965 Future two-time AMA 125 National Motocross Champion Micky Dymond is born. After working his way up through the CMC ranks aboard a Husqvarna, Dymond is signed to a Honda factory contract in 1986 and immediately rewards the Big Red Machine with a pair of outdoor titles. Through a few political situations, Micky is left off both the ’86 and’87 versions of Team USA for the Motocross des Nations and will later sign with Team Yamaha, then end his racing career in Europe as Trampas Parker’s teammate.

Micky Dymond.

1989 Future AMA Supercross and three-time Motocross Champion Jeff Emig wins the Mickey Thompson Ultracross at Anaheim's Angel Stadium on a Kawasaki over Honda-mounted Donny Schmit and Kawasaki rider Brian Manley. 1995 The Minneapolis Supercross goes off in the old Metrodome and Team Honda’s Jeremy McGrath wins ahead of Kawasaki’s Mike LaRocco and Noleen/Sizzler Yamaha’s Larry Ward. The 125 class is a combined East/West round and the winner is Suzuki’s Damon Huffman (West) over Pro Circuit’s Mickael Pichon (East) and Suzuki’s Tim Ferry (East).

Damon Huffman.

Jeremy McGrath.

2006 Suzuki’s Ricky Carmichael wins a thrilling Anaheim 2 showdown with Yamaha’s Chad Reed and Kawasaki’s James Stewart while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Grant Langston takes the Lites class win.

Ricky Carmichael.

2012 The Los Angeles Supercross is run at Dodger Stadium and GEICO Honda rider Eli Tomac takes the SX Lites while Honda-mounted Chad Reed is the winner in a crash-plagued 450 main that sees Honda’s Trey Canard landed on by Ryan Morais during the first lap after Canard picks up a Tuff Block cover and can’t jump the infield triple.

2017 The Anaheim 2 Supercross at Angel Stadium sees Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Justin Hill win the 250SX race while defending champion Ryan Dungey of the Red Bull KTM team while title rival Eli Tomac struggles to finish eighth, a result that will come back to haunt him in the later stages of the series.