Jacob Hayes Captures First Win of 2018 in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Penn., - In front of a packed house at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Jacob Hayes took his first victory of the 2018 AMSOIL Arenacross season on January 20.

The first 250AX Main Event saw Chris Blose lead the majority of the race with Gavin Faith and Hayes close behind. Toward the end of the race, Faith made the pass to take over the lead and Hayes closely followed. On the last lap, Faith made a mistake in the whoops, allowing Hayes to make the pass and take his first Main Event win of 2018. Faith followed in second and the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Head to Head challenge winner Blose, finished third.

The second 250AX Main Event saw Gared Steinke take the holeshot and quickly lost the lead and ended up pulling out of the race early due to bike malfunctions. Hayes quickly took over the lead with Faith keeping him honest throughout the remaining 15-lap Main Event. Blose had to come from a mid-pack start and fought his way back to a third-place finish.

In the Lites East Class Main Event, Road to Supercross rider Garrett Marchbanks pulled the holeshot and was able to capture the win and take over the East Coast points lead.

250AX Class Main Event Results

1. Jacob Hayes, Greensboro, North Carolina, Kawasaki (1-1)

2. Gavin Faith, Duncombe, Iowa, Kawasaki (2-2)

3. Chris Blose, Phoenix, Arizona, Honda (3-3)

4. Shane Sewell, Westville, Indiana, Kawasaki (4-5)

5. Jacob Williamson, Swartz Creek, Michigan, Kawasaki (6-6)

6. Daniel Herrlein, Bethesda, Ohio, KTM (8-4)

7. Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Alabama, Honda (9-7)

8. Mason Kerr, Altoona, Iowa, Kawasaki (7-10)

9. Gared Steinke, Woodland, California, Kawasaki (5-13)

10. TJ Albright, Mount Marion, New York, KTM (11-8)

250AX Class Championship Standings

1. Gavin Faith, Duncombe, Iowa, Kawasaki (97)

2. Jacob Hayes, Greensboro, North Carolina, Kawasaki (93)

3. Chris Blose, Phoenix, Arizona, Honda (84)

4. Daniel Herrlein, Bethesda, Ohio, KTM (65)

5. Gared Steinke, Woodland, California, Kawasaki (60)

6. Jacob Williamson, Swartz Creek, Michigan, Kawasaki (54)

7. Shane Sewell, Westville, Indiana, Kawasaki (53)

8. Kyle Bitterman, West Pelzer, South Carolina, Kawasaki (49)

9. TJ Albright, Mount Marion, New York, KTM (33)

10. Travis Sewell, Westville, Indiana (31)

AX Lites East Class Main Event Results

1. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Kawasaki

2. Jared Lesher, Ball Ground, Georgia, Honda

3. Jeremy Hand, Mantua, Ohio, Honda

4. Isaac Teasdale, Robbinsville, North Carolina, Kawasaki

5. Brock Papi, Groveland, Florida, Honda

6. Carter Gordon, Mattoon, Illinois, KTM

7. Josh Mosiman, Menifee, California, Husqvarna

8. Tanner Ward, Woodstock, Ontario, KTM

9. Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Alabama, Honda

10. Tanner Basso, Alpine, California, Yamaha

AX Lites East Class Championship Standings

1. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Kawasaki (47)

2. Isaac Teasdale, Robbinsville, North Carolina, Kawasaki (41)

3. Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Alabama, Honda (39)

4. Josh Mosiman, Menifee, California, Husqvarna (28)

5. Jeremy Hand, Mantua, Ohio, Honda (21)

6. Brock Papi, Groveland, Florida, Honda (13)

7. TJ Albright, Mount Marion, New York, KTM (13)

8. Tanner Basso, Alpine, California, Yamaha (9)

9. Jordan Bailey, Orlando, Florida, Husqvarna (11)

10. Luke Neese, Jamestown, North Carolina, Yamaha (11)