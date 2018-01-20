Race Day Feed: Anaheim 2

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for the Monster Energy Supercross in Anaheim, CA. We’ll be updating this post with news, notes, and results from today's races, so be sure to keep checking back throughout the day. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to stay up on all the action. Pre-Race Report An already shaken Monster Energy Supercross Championship is about to get stirred. The traditional single main event format for points-paying AMA Supercross races is taking a breather, as the Triple Crown format, with three main events in each class, debuts for round three here at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. That's three main events in each class, with math used to determine overall winners in each division. Championship points are paid exclusively based on the overall finishes. For more on this format, check out our FAQ here. The Monster Energy Cup uses a similar format, but that race doesn't pay points. What strategies will prevail with the Triple Crown? Will title contenders play the consistency game? Will other riders go for the gusto and hang it out like never before? Can anyone nail three good starts in one night? No one knows. Such intrigue is dropped into a 450SX championship that already looks strange. Pre-season favorite Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) crashed while leading when supercross last visited this building 14 days ago. The resultant shoulder injury kept him out of last weekend's race in Houston. He'll try again here—but can he hold on? Can he score any points?

Similarly, Marvin Musquin (Red Bull KTM) is dealing with a shoulder injury. The winner of the Anaheim 1 opener crashed last weekend in Houston. After a week of heavy rehab, he rode on Friday and will try to give it a go in practice today. No one knows how it will go for the former series' leader. Jason Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna), Justin Barcia (Monster Energy/Knich Yamaha), and Ken Roczen (Honda HRC) have been the most consistent riders so far this year. Anderson looks smoother and more patient than ever before, he leads the series with 2-1 finishes in the first two rounds. Roczen holds a fourth and a second after two races, and Barcia a pair of thirds. It was this race last year that led to Roczen's undoing (he crashed huge, ending his season) so just surviving the craziness of the Triple Crown would probably be a goal. Barcia, though, hasn't won a supercross since 2013. One would think he would like to strike while he's hot. Plus, his starting skills are back on point, and that will help in a three-race format. Meanwhile, the stacked 250SX West division rolls into town with Aaron Plessinger (Monster Energy/Yamalube Star Racing Yamaha) leading the standings, but a ton of young, hungry riders capable of winning tonight. We've never seen a 250SX event with three main events, so it's anyone's guess what happens with wide-open young talent in this scenario. For more Anaheim 2 storylines, check out 10 Things to Watch. Race Day Feed will keep you on top of the action all day and night. Free Practice The news you need to know: both Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac rode this practice. Tomac looked much better than last week and had the sixth-fastest time. Musquin was only 16th. Jason Anderson was fastest and Josh Grant was second, followed by Barcia, Baggett, Brayton Tomac, Seely, Tickle, and Webb. Roczen was 11th. This Anaheim track would best be described as "busy." It's tight, with lots of obstacles. There were huge whoops here yesterday for press day, but they've been cut down a bit today. It's a long section, though, so they could still get tough if they break down. Timed practice is coming up next. First Timed Practice Adam Cianciarulo has been aces in qualifying this year, he was fastest in every session last week and came in late to grab the top time here. Mitchell Oldenburg was on top for most of the session and Oldenburg was also fastest in the untimed session earlier. Oldenburg's time held up for second. Joey Savatgy was third fastest and looked sharp.

Anaheim 2 - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1

Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA

January 20, 2018