On This Day in Moto: January 19

January 19 1991 Jean-Michel Bayle takes his first win of the 1991 AMA Supercross season in the old Houston Astrodome over Jeff Matiasevich and Damon Bradshaw. Bayle would go on to win the 1991 250SX title over Bradshaw, as well as the 1991 AMA Motocross 250 and 500 championships, becoming the only rider in history ever to win all three classes.

Bayle won Houston SX in 1991. Davey Coombs

2002 Travis Pastrana appeared to be on his way to the Anaheim 2 win before crashing on a step-on, step-off jump and finishing third. The lucky recipient of Pastrana's mistake was the veteran Mike LaRocco, who rode smart on a tricky track to top the third round of the 2002 AMA/EA Sports Supercross Series, presented by Speedstick. Yamaha's David Vuillemin finished second and held on to his points lead. Finishing fourth was Ricky Carmichael, perhaps still hurting from his big crash at the Anaheim opener. In the 125 class, our own David Pingree recorded the win aboard his Red Bull KTM after pre-race favorite James Stewart, in his third-ever professional race, got into a huge first-turn pile-up. While Stewart battled from dead last to second, Pingree kept an eye on him, running out the cloud and calmly taking the checkered flag. Afterward, he praised the 16-year-old Stewart. "He has so much talent, it's ridiculous," Pingree said in the winner's circle. "There was a lot of madness going on. Once I saw Bubba get into second, he was closing, and I did pick it up the last three or four laps. Luckily, it worked out for me. I was going as fast as I could without being out of control. Bubba is faster than anybody out there. He is running the same lap times as the 250 guys, but at the same time he's a little inexperienced, so he is making little mistakes..." 2008 David Bailey and Rick Johnson, the combatants in the 1986 Anaheim Supercross classic, were honored on "throwback" night, during which riders, teams, and fans were asked to dress in their best eighties' gear. Bailey, who was wheelchair-bound from a crash in 1987, got the whole stadium on their feet cheering when he rode out on a specially prepared Honda, along with his old Honda teammate Johnson (though RJ was on a KTM).

Rick Johnson and David Bailey did a lap around Angel Stadium during throwback night in '08. Simon Cudby

Chad Reed won the main event and took over the points lead, but the whole event was overshadowed by James Stewart's mid-day announcement that he had a knee injury and was pulling out of the series, despite being tied with Reed in points. In the Lites main, Makita Suzuki's Ryan Dungey topped Yamaha factory rider Broc Hepler and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Austin Stroupe. 2013 Monster Energy Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto got the win in Anaheim over Honda factory rider Trey Canard and TwoTwo Motorsports Honda rider Chad Reed. GEICO Honda's Eli Tomac beat Red Bull KTM's Ken Roczen for the 250cc win. After seeming to tiptoe around the track during afternoon qualifying, the veteran Kevin Windham called a few close friends into the GEICO Honda rig to seek their counsel and advice. K-Dub had finished tenth at the series opening Anaheim 1, and then 11th at Phoenix. The perennial contender had his inner doubts about whether or not he still belonged out there and was contemplating retirement. The consensus was now—like, literally, right now—was the time. And with that, the long and successful career of Kevin Windham, which began in 1994, came to an end in the parking lot of Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Windham, well-liked throughout the pits, was a two-time 125SX West Region Champion (1996 and 1997) and won a total of 47 races during his time in the 125/250 and 250/450 classes. Unfortunately for the Mississippi native, he was never able to win a premier class title, finishing runner-up eight times. Still, Windham left his mark in the sport with a silky-smooth style and an infectious personality.

Windham retired after 19 professional seasons. Simon Cudby