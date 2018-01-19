Anaheim 2 LCQs Will Be Part of Race Day Live Broadcast

With the Triple Crown format debuting tomorrow at round three of Monster Energy Supercross in Anaheim, it's forced a few changes to the program for the night show.

One of the biggest is that the LCQs will begin running during the day—and as such, will not be shown on TV— instead of having their typical spot in the night program.

The good news for viewers is that the LCQs will be a part of the Race Day Live broadcast tomorrow afternoon, which begins at 2:50 p.m. EST right here on Racer X Online.

Below is the schedule for the weekend.