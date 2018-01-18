In the Mag, On the Web: Danger Things

Pick up the March issue of Racer X Illustrated now and read about the rider we used to call the fastest man on the planet—James Stewart—and France becoming the favorite of the Motocross of Nations. Also read about Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki and their 2018 SX title chase, the 46th Annual Thor Winter Olympics, and how Justin Cooper became one of the top prospects in the 250F class this season. Subscribe today.

There’s a familiar veneer riders use to protect themselves in the mental game. While we appreciate transparency, riders can’t advertise doubts and confidence issues to their competitors or sponsors. So, they smile they say everything is great, “best shape of their lives” and the rest. We lived this two weeks ago at Anaheim 1.

Once the racing is done, though, the real facts can come clear. Trey Canard spent far too much of his professional career injured, but when he was racing, he knew it was best to deflect from that topic. Now that he has retired, he can reveal the truths that were always kept within his inner circle.