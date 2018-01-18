Anaheim 2 Race Day Schedule

This weekend, Feld Motor Sports will debut the first of three Triple Crown races, which will follow the Monster Energy Cup format of three races per class. Earlier today, Jason Weigandt answered a lot of questions you may have regarding the format. Check it out.

Below is the race day scheduled released by the AMA, and there are a few major changes worth noting. The LCQs will take place during the afternoon to determine the final four spots for each class. The other 18 riders will be determined during qualifying.

Check out the full schedule below.