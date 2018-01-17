On This Day in Moto: January 17

January 17 2009 James Stewart and Ryan Dungey were the 450 and 250 class winners at the second Anaheim Supercross. It was enough to extend Dungey’s points lead, but Stewart still had some work to do after crashing out of the Anaheim opener a fortnight earlier, and defending champion and Suzuki rider Chad Reed was definitely up for the battle—he came from 19th place after an early spill to finish second only to Stewart.

Interestingly, Monster Energy Kawasaki's 450 SX rookie Ryan Villopoto had his first good night on the big bike, finishing fourth. "I still have a little stuff to work on here and there, but I think I have a decent pace to run with those guys," said RV afterwards. "Definitely for a while, but I'm not going to say the full 20 laps. It seems like Chad is on it right now—he can turn some times. It's going to take a little time to catch Chad and Stewart, who was a little off the pace tonight, but then again, he didn't have anyone chasing him." American Honda announced that they had signed a historic deal with WMX riding star Ashley Fiolek to be on the full-factory team alongside Andrew Short, Davi Millsaps, Ivan Tedesco, and Ben Townley. The 18-year-old Fiolek was the reigning Women's Motocross Champion.

Ashley Fiolek was the first female to become a full-time member of a U.S. factory racing team. Simon Cudby

Ohio's own Jeff Gibson raced to the AX class win in front of a sold-out Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. The AX Lites winner was another Ohio native, Josh Demuth. 1988 Jo Jo Keller went 2-1 to win the 500 Pro class at the notoriously rough Diamondback Raceway in Cocoa Beach in the Florida Winter-AMA Series. Bob Hannah, a regular visitor to the series throughout his career, won the 250 Pro class, and local prospect Bobby Jay Mann bettered Keith Bowen and Keith Turpin. The third round of the CMC Golden State National Motocross Series at Hollister Hills, California, was cancelled due to rain. 2015 Anaheim 2 went off and it was a win for Soaring Eagle/Jimmy John’s/RCH Racing Suzuki rider Ken Roczen over Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac. In 250SX, Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Cooper Webb was the big winner, with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Tyler Bowers second, then Justin Hill, Zach Osborne, and Malcolm Stewart. Roczen started 2015 with 1-2-1 finishes in the first three races.

Ken Roczen got the ’15 Anaheim II win. Simon Cudby