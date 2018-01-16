Sign of the (Lap) Times: Houston

Round two is in the books and it gave us a major shake-up in the 450SX championship and a new points leader in the 250 class. The riders had to a battle a tricky track in Houston that even the great Ryan Dungey said seemed simple during the track walk, but because of the soft dirt, developed into a course that caught several riders off guard. Because of a get-off in the whoops that resulted in a hurt shoulder, Marvin Musquin missed the night show and opened up the door for Jason Anderson to snag the lead in the 450SX championship by seven points over Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia. In the 250 class, Aaron Plessinger capitalized on his love for rough tracks by coming from behind to take the win over Joey Savatgy. He now leads the 250SX West Region championship by four points. Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts. 450SX Class Lap Times Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 53.975 6 55.330 Jason Anderson 2 2nd 54.121 6 55.530 Ken Roczen 3 4th 54.157 6 56.233 Cole Seely 4 3rd 54.561 6 56.148 Justin Barcia 5 7th 54.770 4 56.787 Blake Baggett 6 5th 54.779 5 56.424 Weston Peick 7 12th 54.828 2 56.928 Cooper Webb 8 6th 55.089 6 56.446 Justin Brayton 9 9th 55.520 6 57.108 Josh Grant 10 8th 55.720 5 56.857 Broc Tickle 11 10th 55.747 6 56.951 Jeremy Martin 12 13th 55.782 4 58.038 Vince Friese 13 11th 55.940 4 57.913 Malcolm Stewart 14 14th 56.516 7 58.264 Kyle Cunningham 15 15th 57.227 7 1:00.107 Ben LaMay 16 16th 57.335 3 1:00.325 Chad Reed 17 17th 57.912 2 1:00.612 Alex Ray 18 21st 58.778 4 1:03.669 Dakota Tedder 19 18th 59.777 6 1:03.312 AJ Catanzaro 20 19th 1:01.082 3 1:05.573 Henry Miller 21 20th 1:01.736 3 1:07.484 Adam Enticknap 22 22nd 1:07.641 2 1:07.641 Austin Politelli 250SX Class Lap Times Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 55.184 10 56.276 Aaron Plessinger 2 6th 55.496 9 56.947 Mitchell Oldenburg 3 3rd 55.852 14 56.776 Chase Sexton 4 7th 55.906 8 57.303 Adam Cianciarulo 5 2nd 55.977 9 56.892 Joey Savatgy 6 4th 56.173 9 57.044 Shane McElrath 7 5th 56.336 4 57.185 Christian Craig 8 8th 56.486 6 58.149 Bradley Taft 9 9th 56.499 5 58.352 Kyle Chisholm 10 10th 57.121 4 58.312 Justin Hill 11 13th 57.407 4 59.185 Mitchell Harrison 12 14th 57.682 9 59.948 Justin Hoeft 13 12th 57.733 6 59.062 Phil Nicoletti 14 11th 57.987 8 58.768 Dakota Alix 15 15th 58.131 3 59.454 Hayden Mellross 16 16th 58.581 4 1:01.060 Justin Starling 17 18th 59.529 5 1:02.586 Killian Auberson 18 21st 59.549 4 1:02.772 Martin Castelo 19 17th 59.595 9 1:01.821 Jean Ramos 20 19th 59.871 6 1:02.875 Ryan Surratt 21 20th 59.913 6 1:04.028 Carlen Gardner 22 22nd 1:00.404 2 1:04.691 Julio Zambrano Anderson vs. Roczen When Roczen passed Barcia for the lead on the second lap, it looked like it was going to be his time to shine, as there was some separation between him and the day's fastest qualifier, Jason Anderson. Anderson took some time to get around Barcia and into second place, but once he did, he laid down three heaters to get close to Roczen and eventually into the lead. Check out their laps below.

Roczen's laps were actually fairly consistent for someone that was competing in just his second race back from injury. He didn't show any major fade when compared to Anderson, as their graphs follow roughly the same trend with one or two outliers. And this was on a track that was rough and had several jumps that launched the riders to flat.

Roczen commented on the jumps to flat in the press conference after the race. "It’s kind of crazy actually. When we were sitting on the starting gate there, it actually looked like they were doing quite a bit of track work, but by the time we hit halfway and especially towards the last laps, it gets pretty brutal. Especially with dirt like that, you could actually see where we landed—there were tire marks and holes and everything. It really changed. We normally don’t ever have jumps where we just kind of launch out of there, but they really kind of steepened the transitions a little bit. Obviously, the dirt being so soft, it sometimes can get a bit rutty, especially a couple of holes down there. So, you have to really be aware of it. But like Jason said before, once you find your line, it’s really hard to get out of that. Then you send it off of something and the track, like they said, changes every single lap, and you might hit one that is not so good. It could cost you big-time." Plessinger vs. Savatgy When the gate dropped for the main event in the 250SX class and Shane McElrath, Joey Savatgy, and Adam Cianciarulo jumped out to the front, most probably got ready for a three-way fight for the lead. Aaron Plessinger, who was in tenth place after the first lap, definitely wasn't in the picture for a win. But Plessinger eventually stormed to the front and was in second place by lap 10. It took him three laps to get around Savatgy and then he was gone. Take a look at Plessinger's distance to Savatgy over the course of the race.

Now take a look at their lap times. They follow the same basic trends, but Plessinger is about a half of a second faster on each lap for most of the race. We'll see if Plessinger can keep this same speed dominance going when the series heads back to Anaheim next weekend and we get to see the new race format in action.