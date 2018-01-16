MXGP of Sweden Cancelled

Youthstream announced today that the MXGP of Sweden, originally scheduled for August 12 at Uddevalla, has been cancelled.

“Due to last minute changes, Youthstream regretfully informs that the organizer of the MXGP of Sweden, in Uddevalla, had to cancel the FIM Motocross World Championship event scheduled for the 12th of August 2018,” Youthstream said in a statement.

The EMX125 and EMX250 races that were also scheduled for the weekend, have also been cancelled.

At this time, no replacement has been named. The now 19-round championship will open March 4 in Argentina.

Below is the updated 2018 calendar.