January 16, 2018 9:05am | by:
MXGP of Sweden Cancelled

Youthstream announced today that the MXGP of Sweden, originally scheduled for August 12 at Uddevalla, has been cancelled. 

“Due to last minute changes, Youthstream regretfully informs that the organizer of the MXGP of Sweden, in Uddevalla, had to cancel the FIM Motocross World Championship event scheduled for the 12th of August 2018,” Youthstream said in a statement. 

The EMX125 and EMX250 races that were also scheduled for the weekend, have also been cancelled.

At this time, no replacement has been named. The now 19-round championship will open March 4 in Argentina.

Below is the updated 2018 calendar.

DATE GRAND PRIX VENUE
4 March PATAGONIA – ARGENTINA Neuquen
18 March EUROPE (NL) Valkenswaard
25 March LA COMUNITAT VALENCIANA RedSand
8 April TRENTINO (I) Pietramurata
15 April PORTUGAL Agueda
1 May RUSSIA Orlyonok
13 May LATVIA Kegums
20 May GERMANY Teutschenthal
3 June GREAT BRITAIN Matterley Basin
10 June FRANCE St Jean d'Angély
17 June LOMBARDIA Ottobiano
1 July INDONESIA Pangkal Pinang
8 July ASIA (INDONESIA) Semarang
22 July CZECH REP. Loket
5 August BELGIUM Lommel
19 August SWITZERLAND Frauenfeld/Gachnang
2 September TURKEY Afyon
16 September THE NETHERLANDS Assen
30 September IMOLA (I) Imola