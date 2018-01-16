Breakdown: Jumping Too Soon

I was not good at blitzing whoops comparatively to where I would typically finish in main events. It would really stress me out, as my results were so dependent on the whoops that particular weekend. Had Dante ever been to a Roman round of supercross, he would have surely put “lasciate ogni speranza, voi ch’entrate” on the pit board for me as I entered the whoops. Sure, there were some cases where I was adequate. More often than not, though, I would have to find an alternate way to make it work. Over the years as I watched Marvin Musquin’s successful career, I noticed several similarities in his approach. Those similarities were on full display in Houston on Saturday night. For Marvin, the whoops are a hole in his otherwise incredibly strong skill set. He is incredibly good in the turns, an elite level starter, has a keen eye for determining the fastest way through a section, and has elite race savvy. Those skills have propelled him into championships and race wins over the past several years. The only weak spot I can detect is that if the whoops only allow elite-level blitzing, he doesn’t quite stack up to his championship rivals. I know this weakness well and can spot it a mile away. When you face a problem for 16 or 17 years—as I did—you know the symptoms and related problems. While Houston may not have been a perfect storm for his liability, it was certainly a dark cloud on the horizon. [JT discussed Marvin’s potential liabilities in the whoops in our pre-season preview shows—start at 14:00 minutes to hear the discussion. The scenario already developed at the second race of the year. Have a look.]

The whoops in Houston were built in a worst-case scenario for a rider who wants to jump and find a rhythm. The bowl berm and straightaway leading into them built high speeds on the approach. For those who are good at blitzing, they simply got the front wheel light and carried all of that momentum right into the fray. For a rider wanting to jump like Marvin, instead of accelerating into the whoops, the opposite would have to happen. Coasting or even decelerating would be necessary to find the appropriate speed for jumping. As soon as the “jumper” decelerates, the “blitzer” will blow right past. We saw that happen with Malcolm “Mookie” Stewart and Musquin in the early laps of that ill-fated heat race. Mookie was picking up speed on entry while Marvin was forced to check up. Halfway through the whoops, Mookie would ride right past the points leader and make the pass. As this was unfolding, I was interested to see what Marvin would do in response. He was surely getting frustrated with having to pass and repass Mookie but he didn’t seem to have an answer in that long whoop section. By the halfway point, Marvin had been switching back and forth between blitzing and jumping, with neither really working. He was trying to triple through, but with the whoops having been rebuilt after practice, the bottoms of the whoops were still abrupt. That causes all sorts of issues for jumping whoops, and Marvin caught an edge and went down. He injured his shoulder and that was the last we saw of him for the night. Weirdly enough, his trusty and reliable jumping method is what bit him, but only because he felt forced to resort to it.

Musquin missed the main event at Houston after crashing in his heat race. Rich Shepherd