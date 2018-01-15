Eli Tomac Day-to-Day for Anaheim II

In a statement released by the team on Sunday, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac says he’s “day-to-day” for round three of Monster Energy Supercross this Saturday in Anaheim.

After sustaining what the team is calling a shoulder contusion in a crash at the opening round of the championship while leading the 450 main event, Tomac attempted to ride qualifying on Saturday in Houston, but pulled out of both sessions early and did not compete in the night program.

“We did everything we could this week to work through the injury but I didn’t feel right on the bike and I wasn’t able to ride at race speed,” Tomac said. “We have to think about the rest of the season, so we’re going to take it day-by-day and focus on getting healthy for Anaheim 2.”

Following a 22nd place finish and DNS at the opening two rounds, Tomac, a pre-season title favorite, is currently 26th in 450SX points, 48 behind points leader Jason Anderson.

We’ll provide more information on Tomac’s status for this weekend as it becomes available.