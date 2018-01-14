Marvin Musquin Injury Update

Marvin Musquin, the 450SX points leader coming into round two of Monster Energy Supercross, did not make the main event on Saturday after going down in the whoops in his heat race and injuring his left shoulder.

Following the race, KTM released a statement from Musquin:

“After qualifying third today, I went down hard in the whoops in my heat race. I landed on my left shoulder and felt really beat up. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to line up for the rest of night. I'm really disappointed about that given the team and I were in a good place after our win last weekend. But I will get checked up as soon as I get home and will know more in the next few days. Supercross is a longer season so I'm hopeful I will be able to line up in Anaheim 2.”

