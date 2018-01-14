Gavin Faith Wins Round 2 of Amsoil Arenacross

Worcester, Mass., - In front of a packed house at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, two-time 250SX AMSOIL Arenacross defending champion, Gavin Faith, captured his second-consecutive victory at Round 2 of 2018 AMSOIL Arenacross, the most intense indoor professional motorcycle racing on the planet, on January 13.

Faith dominated the first 250AX Main Event with his teammate Jacob Hayes coming in second. The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Head 2 Head Challenge winner, Chris Blose, rounded out the podium. In the second Main Event, Faith grabbed the holeshot again and the 15-lap race turned out to be a carbon copy of the first with Faith taking a convincing victory again ahead of Hayes and Blose.

In the Lites East Class Main Event, Heath Harrison pulled the holeshot and led wire-to-wire to win his first overall of the 2018 season.

AMSOIL Arenacross 250AX Class Main Event Results:

1. Gavin Faith, Duncombe, Iowa, Kawasaki (1-1)

2. Jacob Hayes, Greensboro, North Carolina, Kawasaki (2-2)

3. Chris Blose, Phoenix, Arizona, Honda (3-3)

4. Kyle Bitterman, West Pelzer, South Carolina, Kawasaki (4-5)

5. Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, California, Husqvarna (5-10)

6. TJ Albright, Mount Marion, New York, KTM (6-11)

7. Gared Steinke, Woodland, California, Kawasaki (8-7)

8. Shane Sewell, Westville, Indiana, Kawasaki (7-8)

9. Daniel Herrlein, Bethesda, Ohio, KTM (10-4)

10. Jacob Williamson, Swartz Creek, Michigan, Kawasaki (9-6)

AMSOIL Arenacross AX Lites East Class Main Event Results:

1. Heath Harrison, Silverhill, Alabama, Honda

2. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Kawasaki

3. Isaac Teasdale, Robbinsville, North Carolina, Kawasaki

4. Dillon Cloyed, Papillion, Nebraska, Yamaha

5. Hunter Hilton, Youngsville, Louisiana, Husqvarna

6. Jordan Bailey, Orlando, Florida, Husqvarna

7. Jared Lesher, Ball Ground, Georgia, Honda

8. Josh Mosiman, Menifee, California, Husqvarna

9. Luke Neese, Jamestown, North Carolina, Yamaha

10. TJ Albright, Mount Marion, New York, KTM