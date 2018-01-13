On This Day in Moto: January 13

January 13 1969 Future four-time AMA Motocross Champion and Team USA standout Mike Kiedrowski is born. The “MX Kied” will have a decent minicycle and amateur career, but it’s when he turns pro in 1989 that he first shows his full potential, winning the 1989 AMA 125cc Pro Motocross Championship aboard the #762 Honda CR125. Kiedrowski will go on to win three more outdoor titles at Kawasaki, three straight Daytona Supercross races (1993-’95), strong outings in the Motocross of Nations for Team USA, and later became a top off-roader.

Mike Kiedrowski on his way to a winning performance in the 1993 Motocross des Nations in Schwanenstadt, Austria.

1985 Suzuki's A.J. Whiting, Kawasaki's Jeff Ward, and Yamaha's Broc Glover took the 125, 250, and 500 Pro class wins at the CMC/Skoal Bandits Golden States race at Sand Hill Ranch. Meanwhile, over in Florida, Honda's Bob "Hurricane" Hannah topped the 250 Pro class in the Florida Winter-AMA race at Cocoa Beach's Diamondback Raceway. Suzuki rider Jeff Frisz was the 125 class winner while Florida's own Mark Murphy topped the 500 class.

1996 At the 1996 AMA Supercross opener at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, reigning three-time series champion Jeremy McGrath begins another title run with a win at the opener. This is the beginning of what will be Jeremy’s career masterpiece, as he goes on a 13-race winning streak that lasts from this day in January through April 27 in St. Louis, where he is finally beaten by Kawasaki’s Jeff Emig.

The 125 class is won by Splitfire/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Mickael Pichon, who beats out Yamaha’s John Dowd and Florida’s own Tim Ferry. 2001 In an extraordinary battle, Kawasaki’s Ricky Carmichael is finally able to beat now-seven-time champion Jeremy McGrath at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

2001 was the year Ricky Carmichael finally caught up to Jeremy McGrath in supercross.

Carmichael, who had only won the daytime Daytona SX to this point in his career, serves notice to the King that he has stepped it up a notch and is finally ready to challenge him for his supercross crown.

2007 In an epic Lites class race at Phoenix’s Chase Field visiting Frenchman Christophe Pourcel tops Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Ryan Villopoto in a battle of racing stars. Later, in the SX main event, Kawasaki’s James Stewart tops Suzuki’s Ricky Carmichael and Yamaha’s Chad Reed in what will be one of their last SX duels, as Carmichael is only racing select events in what is effectively his 2007 retirement tour.