Instapics: Houston

Round two of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship kicks off today at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos throughout the day.
-
It’s only 41 degrees this morning in Houston. @kawasakiusa has a heater keeping @elitomac's bike warm and tire warmers on @joshgrant33's bike. Open air pits here in Houston but luckily the track is indoors. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX @supercrosslive (Photo - @jasonygant)
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
@deanwilson15 is out for Houston due to shoulder injury. Details on Racer X Online. ? @shepherdphotos | #supercross #sx #moto
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
The track looks primed and ready to go inside NRG Stadium. Round 2 of the 2018 @supercrosslive season is about to begin. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX (Photo - @kardyphoto)
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
We're just about ready for the first qualifying session here in Houston. The track looks great, with a lot of sand in the mix we should see some great racing. TOMAC is IN for today. @supercrosslive #motocross #moto #thisismoto #dirtbike #supercrosslive #supercross ?@kardyphoto
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
@shanemcelrath_ running the red backgrounds today in Houston. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX @supercrosslive (Photo - @kardyphoto)
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
-
@adamcianciarulo and @elhombre21 topped the first qualifying sessions, while @elitomac cruised around and eventually pulled out. @supercrosslive #motocross #moto #thisismoto #dirtbike #supercrosslive #supercross #SXonFox #dropthegate ? @kardyphoto
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
@elitomac will not race tonight in Houston. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
While Tomac is officially out for tonight, there's no shortage of great racing to come. @elhombre21 is .7 faster than @kenroczen94 in the 450s and @adamcianciarulo is .5 up on @shanemcelrath_. @supercrosslive #motocross #moto #thisismoto #dirtbike #supercrosslive #supercross #SXonFox #dropthegate ? @kardyphoto
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
Tap the link in our bio to read how things have played out in Houston so far. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX @supercrosslive @justinhill46 (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
Some great racing in 250 heat 1 between former teammates @shanemcelrath_ and @freckle_52 with McElrath taking the win. @supercrosslive #motocross #moto #thisismoto #dirtbike #supercrosslive #supercross #SXonFox #dropthegate ? @kardyphoto
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
The heats are complete here in Houston, with @elhombre21 and @kenroczen94 nabbing wins in 450s, while @shanemcelrath_ and @adamcianciarulo took 250s. Unfortunately @marvinmusquin25 pulled off and his status is unknown. @supercrosslive #motocross #moto #thisismoto #dirtbike #supercrosslive #supercross #SXonFox #dropthegate ? @kardyphoto
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.