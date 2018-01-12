How to Watch: Houston

Round 2 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 13, in Houston, Texas. Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from the NRG Stadium beginning at 1:50 p.m. EST/10:50 a.m. PST on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry live coverage of Round 2 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the opener.

TV Schedule

Round 2 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

Saturday, January 13



Live Coverage — 8:00 p.m. EST — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 1:50 p.m. EST — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 450SX and 250SX — 8:00 p.m. EST — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.

2018 Standings