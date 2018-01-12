Gallery: Malcolm Stewart on Suzuki

Yesterday at Milestone, we spotted Malcolm Stewart getting ready for his 2018 debut with Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki this weekend in Houston for round two of Monster Energy Supercross. Stewart is filling-in for the injured Justin Bogle.
Stay tuned for Racer X for a full video with Malcolm.
