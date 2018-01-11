Injury Report: Houston

Comment: Bloss had a brutal crash at A1 , in which he bruised his lungs and sustained a hairline fracture to his sternum. The team says they expect recovery time to be quick and to look for un update on his condition on Friday.

Comment: Noren crashed before the start of the season, breaking his collarbone in the process. He got it plated, but will miss Houston. He hopes to be back for either Phoenix or A2.

Comment: Millsaps underwent surgery after fracturing his left elbow and suffering a concussion during practice before the Monster Energy Cup. He’s scheduled to miss the first six rounds of Monster Energy Supercross.

Comment: Bogle sustained a concussion at the 2017 Monster Energy Cup, then crashed again later during testing. He’s been off the bike and still isn’t quite ready to return. In the meantime, Malcolm Stewart will fill in for him.

ELI TOMAC — SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Tomac crashed while leading the main event at A1 and sustained a serious shoulder contusion (bruise). He tried to gut out the remainder of the race but ended up exiting early. It’s likely he’ll race Houston, but we’ve yet to receive official word.

JAKE WEIMER — WRIST, SCAPULA, ELBOW, RIBS, LUNGS | OUT

Comment: Weimer had a bad crash while practicing during the off-season, which resulted in a fractured right wrist, broken left scapula, broken left elbow, bruised ribs, a bruised right lung, and a collapsed left lung. He’s hoping to be ready to go for A2.

DEAN WILSON — SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Wilson went over the bars and slammed into the face of a jump during his heat at A1, incurring a shoulder contusion, strained rotator cuff, bone bruising, and a sprained wrist. Fortunately, nothing is torn. In an Instagram post earlier this week, Wilson said he still can’t lift his arm, and that it’s unlikely he’ll be racing in Houston.

250SX

Christian Craig — Ankle | IN

Comment: GEICO Honda's Christian Craig said on Instagram today that he sustained a sprained ankle in a practice crash yesterday, but will race in Houston.

"Houston, we have a problem. Landed on my ankle weird yesterday, didn’t even crash but ended up with a sprain. Lucky it’s not worse. Don’t worry- we are still going racing just might have a pimp limp. Could try to hide it from you guys but nahhh. Thanks to @teamdrg for all the help!"

AUSTIN FORKNER — WRIST, COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Forkner cased a rhythm in November and crashed, which resulted in a broken wrist and collarbone. He’s expected to be ready for the start of the 250SX East Region.

ALEX MARTIN — SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Martin went over a berm in the main at A1 and hurt his shoulder. Initially it was thought he’d incurred a broken collarbone, but it was later determined the initial X-ray had detected an old break. Martin is expected to make a decision later today (Thursday) on whether or not he’ll be racing Houston this weekend.