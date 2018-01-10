Malcolm Stewart to Fill In At Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki? [Update: Now Official]

Racer X’s Steve Matthes is reporting that Malcolm Stewart could secure a fill-in ride for Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki for the injured Justin Bogle. Sources have told Matthes that the deal could be for a “few races.” The deal could begin as early as this weekend in Houston. Our Jason Weigandt has also checked with sources that indicate the team and Stewart are in talks.

Stewart missed the season opener at Anaheim last Saturday for a second straight year, but wrote on his Instagram, “Don’t worry! you will see me out there!”

After winning the 2016 250SX East Region Championship, Stewart was unable to find a ride for the 2017 season—his rookie year in 450SX. He missed the first two rounds of the championship before making his debut at round three at Anaheim 2 on a Suzuki with support from Ride365.com. He finished the season 15th in points.

Bogle missed the season opener, and, according to the team, he is recovering from a practice crash suffered this off-season that has kept him off the bike for an “extended period of time.”

After joining the team this past off-season following a year with RCH Suzuki, Bogle sustained a concussion in a scary crash in his team debut at the 2017 Monster Energy Cup.

Of course, none of this is final until the team makes an announcement, so it could change. Stay tuned.