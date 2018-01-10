Malcolm Stewart to Fill In At Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki? [Update: Now Official]
Racer X’s Steve Matthes is reporting that Malcolm Stewart could secure a fill-in ride for Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki for the injured Justin Bogle. Sources have told Matthes that the deal could be for a “few races.” The deal could begin as early as this weekend in Houston. Our Jason Weigandt has also checked with sources that indicate the team and Stewart are in talks.
Stewart missed the season opener at Anaheim last Saturday for a second straight year, but wrote on his Instagram, “Don’t worry! you will see me out there!”
After winning the 2016 250SX East Region Championship, Stewart was unable to find a ride for the 2017 season—his rookie year in 450SX. He missed the first two rounds of the championship before making his debut at round three at Anaheim 2 on a Suzuki with support from Ride365.com. He finished the season 15th in points.
Bogle missed the season opener, and, according to the team, he is recovering from a practice crash suffered this off-season that has kept him off the bike for an “extended period of time.”
After joining the team this past off-season following a year with RCH Suzuki, Bogle sustained a concussion in a scary crash in his team debut at the 2017 Monster Energy Cup.
Of course, none of this is final until the team makes an announcement, so it could change. Stay tuned.
[Update]
JGR has confirmed that Malcolm Stewart will fill-in for Justin Bogle, beginning this weekend at round two in Houston. Per the team, it will be on a "race-by-race basis."
Check out the official PR below.
Brea, CA – The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team is pleased to welcome 2016 AMA 250 Eastern Regional Supercross Champion, Malcolm Stewart. Riding the all-new Suzuki RM-Z450, Stewart will be filling in for the injured Justin Bogle on a race-by-race basis starting this weekend in Houston.
The 25-year-old Haines City, Fla. native has enjoyed a successful Supercross career, with three wins, 13 podiums and 24 top-five finishes, culminating with the 2016 AMA 250 East Supercross title. Stewart has been actively training in preparation for this exciting opportunity.
“The opportunity came about on Sunday when J-Bone [Jeremy Albrecht] called and asked if I wanted to ride their factory Suzuki RM-Z450,” stated Stewart. “I’ve been so busy up to this point with getting things organized to go racing on my own. That’s why I was unable to race at Anaheim. To be given this chance on a factory team is a blessing. Now I’ve been on both sides of the fence, from being a privateer to racing for a factory team. It has truly been a humbling experience, and I’m ready to give the team my full effort.”
Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager, Jeremy Albrecht, is looking forward to working with Stewart. “I’m excited to see Malcolm race for us this weekend at Houston. The fans love him, and he has a really good personality. I feel that Malcolm has great speed, and I’m happy that he wanted to take advantage of this opportunity.”
Albrecht also provided insight on the duration of Stewart’s role. “Bogle is currently recovering from an off-season injury. Malcolm will fill in until he returns, which should be several rounds. We should know more on Bogle’s status next week.”
The second round of the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, January 13th. The event will be broadcast live on FS1 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Please stop by and visit the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team.