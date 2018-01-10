Barcia, Peick, Beams, Colburt on DMXS Radio

It seems every year there’s a great underdog comeback storyline that fans can embrace, and Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia is certainly due for some positive mojo to come his way. An impressive night at Anaheim reminded the doubters that he is far from done and we’ll hear directly from "Bam Bam" tonight.

Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Weston Peick continues to make the most of every opportunity that he’s earned over the last few years. He climbed his way from a struggling privateer to a solid factory effort and put up a top-five in the incredibly deep 450 class on Saturday. Weston is always a great and honest interview, and we look forward to catching up with "The Viking" tonight.

Coach Robb Beams is part of the DMXS family around here and our listeners appreciate his perspective and advice when it comes to everything fitness, wellness, and training. He launched his newly updated website, www.CompleteRacingSolutions.com, and will get us caught up on the changes and do a little bench racing, too.

Mammoth Mountain’s Mike Colburt is in charge of a little piece of motocross heaven in the picturesque mountains of California. Mike will fill us in on the recently announced 2018 Road to Mammoth series and all the other stuff they do up there when dirt bikes aren’t ripping around the mountain. Thankfully, our good friends at www.MyLucasOil.com supply Mammoth Mountain year-round, regardless of the season or event.

