Thor Announces Golden Ticket Supercross Giveaway

Poway, CA — THOR MX will be a hosting a Golden Ticket giveaway at select rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

Starting at Anaheim 1, two lucky winners will find a Golden Ticket in their THOR Lookbook, which is received upon sign up at the THOR Consumer Zone in the pits. Golden Ticket winners will receive a set (one pant, one jersey and one pair of gloves) of THOR Limited Edition 50th Anniversary racewear with a custom name and number printed on the back. Full contest rules and details will be posted on-site at the event.

The Golden Ticket Giveaway will be held at Anaheim 1, Anaheim 2, Glendale, Oakland, San Diego, Arlington, Tampa, Atlanta, Daytona, Minneapolis, and Las Vegas Supercross rounds.

Disclaimer: Prizes are subject to change, equivalent product may be substituted if requested sizes are not available.