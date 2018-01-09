On This Day in Moto: January 9

January 9

1977

Broc Glover, Gaylon Mosier, and Ron Turner top the $2000 AMC Motocross at Saddleback Park. It was Broc's first official ride as a Yamaha factory rider. By the end of the season, he would dethrone his teammate Bob "Hurricane" Hannah as the AMA 125cc National Champion, the first of his six AMA Motocross titles (seven if you count the old Trans-USAs).

1988

Suzuki factory riders Bob Hannah and Todd DeHoop won the Pro classses at the Dade City round of the Florida Winter-AMA Series. Hannah topped Yamaha support rider Mike LaRocco in the 250 Pro class and DeHoop topped fellow Michigan rider Keith Bowen, who was riding a Kawasaki.

1993

Suzuki’s sophomore factory rider Ezra Lusk wins his first 125SX race in the season opener, which took place in Orlando at the Citrus Bowl. Coincidently, the second round of the '93 season took place in Houston and third round in Anaheim, just like stops two and three on the 2018 schedule.