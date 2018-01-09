Jason Anderson Signs Contract Extension with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Jason Anderson, whose contract with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna was set to expire following the 2018 season, has signed a four-year deal to stay with the team. Husqvarna announced its extension with Anderson today.

“I am beyond excited to extend my contract with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team,” Anderson said in a team statement. “They are like family, and being with the brand for such a long time makes me feel very fortunate. I look forward to continuing my career with Bobby Hewitt, since he has been such a huge support since the beginning.”

Anderson, who turned pro in 2011, has only ridden for Bobby Hewitt during his professional career. The team changed from KTMs to Husqvarnas for the 2015 season.

“Jason and I have been together for eight years now,” Hewitt said. “He has always believed in me and I have always believed in him. Having this long-term contract shows that Husqvarna and everyone who supports our program believes In Jason. It’s really a great partnership between us and I’m grateful that we will be able to complete his entire career together. Now the focus can be on winning a Championship for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna!”