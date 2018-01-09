Bench Racing Ammo: Anaheim 1 By The Numbers

The 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season kicked off last Saturday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, and we decided to dig into the stats and find some interesting numbers from the opener. Check them out below and leave a comment if you find any interesting stats.

.092

Difference between first and third in first seeded 250SX qualifying session of the year. (Adam Cianciarulo first, Joey Savatgy second, Christian Craig third).

2

Straight years Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM's Shane McElrath has won the 250SX West Region opener.

3

Times in the last four years the TLD team has won the 250SX opener. Jessy Nelson won in 2015, and McElrath in 2017 and 2018. Cooper Webb won the 2016 opener over Nelson.

3rd

Place finish for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adan Cianciarulo in his first Anaheim 1 appearance. Cianciarulo previously raced East Region in both 2014 and 2017 (his only two SX seasons).