On This Day in Moto: January 8

Michael Ray Craig is born. He would go on to become a Yamaha factory rider and later a longtime Honda of Troy rider. Craig won the 1994 Tampa 250 Supercross, becoming the first rider that season to beat incumbent champion and heavy favorite Jeremy McGrath. It was his one and only major win as a professional. He is also the father of Christian Craig, the current GEICO Honda rider and also the winner of an AMA 250 Supercross race. As a matter of fact, the Craigs are one of only two sets of father-and-son combinations to each have won an AMA Supercross race. The others are Donnie and Josh Hansen.

1989

In the CMC/Dodge Truck Golden State Nationals opening round at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California, Kawasaki's veteran Jeff Ward topped Yamaha's teenaged prospect Damon Bradshaw and Suzuki's Johnny O'Mara in a star-packed 250cc Pro class. Ward's Kawasaki teammate Ron Lechien finished second to him in the first moto, but they tangled in the second moto and the Dogger ended up with a DNF. Finishing tenth in the 250 Pro class was a kid on a Honda CR250 named Jeremy McGrath. The 125 Pro class saw Willie Surratt win on a Suzuki RM125 over Honda support rider Mike Kiedrowski, with Kyle Lewis third and Rodney Smith fourth.

1995

Suzuki rider Craig Decker topped Kawasaki-mounted David Pingree and Suzuki rider Ricky Ryan in the 125 Pro Class at the CMC Velvetouch Golden State MX Series at Sunrise Valley in Adelanto, California. Former GP racer Bader Manneh won the 250 Pro Class over Decker and Kawasaki-mounted Michael Brandes. On that same day in Ocala, Florida, Jim Chester won the 125 Pro Class on a Suzuki while New Englander Keith Johnson (Kawasaki) won the Florida Winter-AMA races.

2005

The "Perfect Storm"—that is, the 2005 THQ AMA Supercross Championship—finally goes off at Angel Stadium after months of hype. The buzz began building when a myriad of storylines were all going to intersect on January 8, 2005. First, there was the return of three-time AMA Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael, who missed the 2004 series with a knee injury but came back to win every moto outdoors in '04, then switched to Suzuki. And moving up to the 250 Class after three years of dominance in the 125 Class was James Stewart, who had even shot a cover story for Racer X Illustrated in which he said, "My whole life is about January 8." Even Jeremy McGrath was coming back to do some cameo work with Honda, and many were still holding out hope that Travis Pastrana may actually, finally realize his potential inside a stadium on a 250ccc motorcycle.