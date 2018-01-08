MX Sports Announces American Motocross Championships Schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MX Sports is pleased to announce the American Motocross Championships for the 2018 season. The American Motocross Championships were formed in 2013 and consist of five premier amateur racing events across the United States, providing vertical integration from the youngest of competitors to the top level of professional racing, all the way back to the Vet levels.

This select group of events begins March 11 and 12 with the 9th Annual Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) in Daytona Beach, Florida. Taking place in conjunction with Daytona Beach’s “Bike Week” and festivities, RCSX will take center stage at the World Center of Racing, Daytona International Speedway, just one day after the Daytona Supercross. In addition, the Women’s Professional Motocross (WMX) series will kick off in conjunction with the first round of the American Motocross Championships.

The series then travels west for the Freestone JS7 Spring Championship March 19-24, the Monster Energy Mammoth Motocross June 15-24, followed by the granddaddy of them all—the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, presented by Lucas Oil—the first week of August, and concluding with the historical Thor Winter Olympics over Thanksgiving.

“The American Motocross Championships provide amateur racers with the best possible events to help advance their career,” MX Sports Director Tim Cotter said. “With the help of the promoters, each of the five rounds has something unique to offer to the racers.”

“It is an honor to be part of the most prestigious amateur racing series,” said Freestone Raceway owner Tony Miller. “We are looking forward to watching the racers grow throughout the year, and seeing the competition unfold at the Freestone JS7 Spring Championship in March.”

“With the 46th Thor Winter Olympics concluding the American Motocross Championship Major Events for 2017, Unlimited Sports is pleased to announce we are having continued growth and support for this unique event that features both supercross and motocross,” Gatorback Cycle Park owner Wynn Kern said. “We wish the best of luck to all of the racers as they get ready for all of the 2018 American Motocross Championship Major Events.”

For more information on the American Motocross Championships, please visit www.americanmotocross.com or call (304) 284-0101.