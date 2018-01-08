McElrath, Cianciarulo, Villopoto on PulpMX Show

Anaheim 1 has come and gone, and with it, there are tons of things to talk about tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing. Host Steve Matthes will welcome Michelin Tires' Randy Richardson and GuaranteedMX.com’s Ryan Gauld to break down Anaheim 1 from every angle.

TLD KTM’s Shane McElrath did it again. A wire-to-wire victory in the 250SX class just like he did last year. We’re going to have Shane on tonight to talk about that ride, whether he feels a tad overlooked in the class, and more on his great night.

Friend of the show Adam Cianciarulo will join us to break down his ride on the West Coast for the Monster Energy Pro Circuit team and more. We’ll also get his thoughts on the 450 side of things, the track, how his dog Chuck is doing, and more.

Yeah, we know Ryan Villopoto was just on the show a few weeks ago, but the eight-time SX and MX champion was just announced as now working for Yamaha to do... well, we’re not sure. Let’s get RV on tonight to find out what his gig is for the Blu Cru.

Jason Thomas from FLY Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @PulpMXshow

We’ll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun, right?

