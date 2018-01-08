Benny Bloss Injury Update

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM's Benny Bloss had a tough Anaheim 1. He was in a qualifying position in his heat race when he washed out his front end in a corner and then his bike wouldn’t restart. While leading the LCQ he made a mistake, went over the bars, slammed into the face of the next jump and was hit by his bike. That ended his night. He suffered a fracture in his sternum and bruised lungs in the crash, according to the team.

Below are both statements from Benny and the team.

“Bit of a rough night Saturday, was feeling really good in the night show and then ended up coming up short on a rhythm I had been doing all day. I ended up with a small fracture in my sternum and some bruised lungs. Just going to take it day by day and try to get back out there as quick as possible, we’ll be back! Thanks to everyone for the texts and calls,” Bloss wrote on Instagram.

“After @bbloss60 had a get off in the Anaheim 1 LCQ, he is already back home on the couch resting up. Aside from being pretty banged up and sore, he suffered two bruised lungs and a hairline fracture to his sternum. Though the prognosis sounds rough, recovery time should be quick and the team will issue an update on Benny's progress this coming Friday. Thank you very much to all our fans, friends and family for all of your questions, concerns and support for Benny. It means a great deal to all of us here," the team posted on Instagram.

There is currently no timetable on a return.