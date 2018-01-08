Alex Martin Injury Update

Reports out of Anaheim indicated Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM's Alex Martin had broken his collarbone after a crash in the 250SX main event, but we have heard that is likely not the case. X-rays taken at the track actually picked up a fracture leftover from his collarbone break last summer. He didn't suffer any additional damage to his collarbone on Saturday night.

That's the good news, but the shoulder is still sore, and the team isn't quite sure of his status for Houston yet. Alex is getting the shoulder looked at today hoping to figure out the full extent of the damage.

Martin completed 14 (of 18) laps in the main event and was in position for a top ten finish. He bobbled in the whoops and then went flying off of the berm in the next corner.

Alex broke a collarbone late in the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross campaign and missed the final four rounds of racing. He was running second in 250 class series standings, but the missed races pushed him back to seventh in the final points.

Look for an update on his condition and status for Houston later this week.