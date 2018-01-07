On This Day in Moto: January 7

January 7

1979

The thriving CMC Golden State Series—a seven-race, $24,000 series—opened at Saddleback Park with plenty of factory stars there to make it more of a National than just a SoCal gathering. All of the major factory teams were represented, but none better than Team Kawasaki. "Jammin'" Jimmy Weinert and newcomer Jeff Ward topped the 250 and 125 classes, respectively, while Yamaha's "Rocket" Rex Staten took the 500cc win over Kawasaki's newly-signed Tommy Croft. Among other well-known riders on hand were Yamaha’s Broc Glover, Honda's Gary Semics, Maico's Danny "Magoo" Chandler, Suzuki's Brian Myerscough, and my old friend and the ever-fast Steve Bauer, who finished seventh in the star-packed 250 class.

1989

In a one-off preseason supercross event in Scottsdale, Arizona, newly arrived French visitor Jean-Michel Bayle topped future Honda teammate Jeff Stanton (in his first ride on red in the USA) and defending 125cc AMA National Champion George Holland, also on a Honda. At the time Bayle was the FIM 125cc Motocross World Champion but relatively unknown here in the States.

The 125cc class was also won by a Honda rider, Minnesota's Donny Schmit, who had recently parted ways with Suzuki. Schmit was trying to figure out what his plans for 1989 were, but when no factory support developed for which he had a comfort level, the 1986 125cc West Region SX Champion decided to sit out the '89 AMA Supercross Championship all together and just ride a privateer Honda CR 125 outdoors. Schmit, who would move to Europe the following year, never raced another AMA Supercross again, but he did win two FIM Motocross World Championships while abroad.

2006

James Stewart-vs.-Ricky Carmichael-vs.-Chad Reed. In what may have been the single greatest season-long battle in series history, the 2006 Amp'd Mobile AMA Supercross Championship actually started in Canada back in December, though the first showdown on home soil came at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. For the first time all of the major players had switched up from two-stroke 250s to four-stroke 450s, including Stewart, who did not have Kawasaki's KX450F the previous summer and spent months eating the roost off RC's RM-Z450.