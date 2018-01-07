Eli Tomac Suffers Shoulder Contusion at Anaheim 1

According to the team, Eli Tomac suffered a shoulder contusion (a bruise) last night at the opening round of Monster Energy Supercross.

Tomac jetted into the early lead on his Monster Energy Kawasaki and slowly began to distance himself from the field. He held the lead for the first seven laps of the 450 main event last night before crashing.

Tomac lost a few positions and then stopped on the track completely to fix his broken pants, which were nearly falling down. His bars were also bent. Most of all, though, his shoulder hurt.

After rolling around the track for a few laps, he eventually pulled off and went to the pits, his race was over. For the second year in a row, Tomac has the speed but will face a huge points deficit in the early season standings.

We'll provide an update as more information is known.