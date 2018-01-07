Dean Wilson Injury Update

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson announced on Instagram today that he will get his shoulder checked out tomorrow after exiting the opening round of Monster Energy Supercross on Saturday due to a crash in his heat race.

“Such a disappoint to end my night,” he wrote. “I seen a opening for a pass and I went for it. I was wheeling that section all day and I just got to antsy trying to pass. I will get my shoulder checked Monday and will know further details. I feel like I let my sponsors/fans, friends and family down. I will give you an update once I know hopefully I will be ok.”

We will provide an update on Wilson’s status for round two in Houston later this week.