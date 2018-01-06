Ryan Villopoto Named Brand Ambassador at Yamaha [Update]

Today, at the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season opener in Anaheim, Yamaha made a surprise announcement—Ryan Villopoto will be joining the company as brand ambassador. [Update: Yamaha says it will be a "unique marketing partnership" not brand ambassador.]

Villopoto, who retired in 2015, spent his entire pro career with Kawasaki. After his retirement, Villopoto was named brand ambassador at Kawasaki, a role he held until today's announcement.

Villopoto made his debut at the 2005 Broome-Tioga National and won ten titles, including four straight in Monster Energy Supercross, while with Kawasaki.

“All good things must come to an end... Proud of all the great things I have done and achieved throughout my racing career both amateur and professional at Kawasaki. They will forever be a part of my legacy... excited for my next chapter and partnership,” he wrote on Instagram.

We’ll have more on the announcement later.