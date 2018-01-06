Race Day Feed: Anaheim 1

Welcome to the first Race Day Feed of 2018, coming to you from Anaheim’s Angel Stadium in Southern California. Today marks the beginning of a brand new Monster Energy Supercross Championship, and if the series picks up where it left off in last years’ wild Las Vegas main events, we’re in for quite a night. Right here is where you can keep track of it all too. From practice reports, night show coverage, and everything in between, you’ll find it all here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Check back often, as this page will be updated regularly as the day unfolds. Posts are in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down to the bottom for the latest info. If you're looking strictly for race results, check out our new results page. For even more updates, be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline. Morning Report Well, it’s finally here. The 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, an FIM World Championship. If you’re not excited you need to either check your pulse and/or throw a Rockstar, Red Bull, and Monster in a tall glass and get chuggin.’ There are a ridiculous number of things to be excited about. In 450SX, Ken Roczen is back after missing almost all of last year due to a bad crash at A2. Will he be as fast as he was when he took convincing wins at the first two rounds in 2017? We’ll start getting an idea tonight. Then there’s Eli Tomac, who missed out on the title by inches last year, and Marvin Musquin, who won just about everything there was to win (including $1 million at the Monster Energy Cup) during the off-season. And of course there are always guys like Jason Anderson, Cole Seely, Cooper Webb, Blake Baggett, Chad Reed, and plenty more, who are all but guaranteed to make this night even more exciting.

Kardas

Kardas

Kardas

Kardasa

Kardas

Kardas

Kardas

Kardas

Kardas

Speaking of Chad Reed, yes, he’s here, and yes, he’s racing. By his own admission—he told us he was out of shape in yesterday’s press conference—he’s not nearly where he’d like to be in terms of preparation, thanks to an ankle injury suffered at Red Bull Straight Rhythm. He also told us it’s his goal to become the oldest racer to ever win a supercross, so clearly, he’s not here to just ride around. No matter what happens, it’s good to have him back for at least another season.

Reed isn't as ready as he'd like to be, but says he's just happy to be racing his dirt bike again. Kardas

While we’re on the subject of who’s here and who’s not, neither James nor Malcolm Stewart are racing tonight. In an Instagram post, which you can see here, Malcolm said he encountered a last minute issue, but still plans on going racing later this season. Jake Weimer is out after getting hurt during the off-season. He hopes to return at round three. Justin Bogle is also out after an off-season crash following the Monster Energy Cup, but should be back in action soon. For a complete look at the injury list, go here. In other news, today will mark the beginning of multiple rule changes for Monster Energy Supercross. The two largest changes that will affect tonight are the elimination of the semi races and a different points payout. To look at those rules in depth, go here. Lastly, this morning Yamaha announced the acquisition of Ryan Villopoto, who will serve as the company’s new brand ambassador. For more on that, go here. Qualifying - Session One 250SX This one started like an actual gate drop, with a few guys up front dropping the hammer immediately. Mitchell Oldenburg, Christian Craig, Aaron Plessinger, and Justin Cooper all took off like they were shot out of a cannon! Christian Craig was first to log a fast lap with a 55.250, but it was Adam Cianciarulo who end up ruling the session with a final time of 54.090. Justin Hill didn’t at all appear concerned with pushing it at first, cruising for the most part and just eyeing the track. He finally did log a fast lap, but then live timing stopped working momentarily so it wasn’t clear how fast he actually was. In the end he ended up sixth fastest, but that could have easily gone a few spots either way. The top eight were within eight tenths of a second! It’s going to be extremely interesting to see what kind of separation that group gets when the guys come back for the second qualifying session after making adjustments. For full qualifying results, go here.

Anaheim 1 - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1

Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA

December 31, 1969

450SX Eli Tomac took over pretty quickly in this one, then proceeded to improve on his initial lap several times. Jason Anderson briefly held the fastest time, but Tomac immediately threw down another heater with about a minute to go to stamp a big number three up top. Behind him the guys like Justin Barcia, Dean Wilson, Jason Anderson, and Marvin Musquin all battled for the second fastest time, with Anderson taking the spot with a 52.753. Ken Roczen was sixth fastest with a 53.912, and Chad Reed never really looked like himself. He ended up eighteenth, nearly four seconds off Tomac’s pace. Josh Grant was fifteenth after exiting the session early with his mechanic. For full qualifying results, go here.

Anaheim 1 - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA

December 31, 1969

Qualifying - Session Two 250SX

Anaheim 1 - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 2

Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA