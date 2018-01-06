Malcolm Stewart Out for Anaheim 1

Malcolm Stewart has confirmed he will not race the opening round of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship today at Anaheim. In an Instagram post, Stewart did confirm that he will race this season, and will provide an update “very soon.”

“I will not be racing A-1 unfortunately, We ran into a last minute issue that changed everything. I’ll give you guys a update on what is going on very soon, I appreciate you fans for sticking by me. Don’t worry! you will see me out there!,” he wrote on Instagram.

After winning the 2016 250SX East Region Championship, Stewart was unable to find a ride for the 2017 season—his rookie year in 450SX. He missed the first two rounds of the championship before making his debut at round three at Anaheim 2 on a Suzuki with support from Ride365.com. He finished the season 15th in points.

Stewart was spotted this off-season riding Kawasakis, but has not released official details on what brand he will be competing on this season.