2018 Monster Energy Supercross Format Changes

In October, Feld Motor Sports announced a number of changes to the 2018 format of Monster Energy Supercross, including a new points structure, the introduction of the Triple Crown, amateur racing, and more. Just so you're on top of all of the changes, here they are again as we head into the 2018 season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Point Structure 2018 Championship Points 1st place — 26 points

2nd place — 23 points

3rd place — 21 points

4th place — 19 points

5th place — 18 points

6th place — 17 points

7th place — 16 points

8th place — 15 points

9th place — 14 points

10th place — 13 points

11th place — 12 points

12th place — 11 points

13th place — 10 points

14th place — 9 points

15th place — 8 points

16th place — 7 points

17th place — 6 points

18th place — 5 points

19th place — 4 points

20th place — 3 points

21st place — 2 points

22nd place — 1 point

East/West Showdowns Indianapolis and Las Vegas will host East/West Showdowns for the 250 class. Riders will score points based on finishing position, regardless of which coast the rider represents. Here is how the format breaks down: Qualifying: 250SX West and East qualifying. Top 20 riders from qualifying advance to the heat races. 250SX West and East heat races. Top 9 riders move to main event. Each heat is 6 minutes plus 1 lap. 250SX LCQ: 22 riders. 1-4 move to main. 250SX East/West main event. 22 riders, 15 minutes plus 1 lap.

Triple Crown Anaheim 2, Minneapolis, and Atlanta will make up the Triple Crown, which uses a modified version of the Monster Energy Cup's three-race format. Both 450SX and 250SX will race three main events each. Overall winners will be determined by counting up the scores from each race. Here is the format:

New Qualifying Format The semis are gone, and have been replaced with heat races and LCQs. 250SX and 450SX Heats: Two 20-rider heat races. Each heat race will be 6 minutes plus 1 lap.

1-9 will transfer to the main; 10-20 go to LCQ. 250SX and 450SX LCQs: The LCQs will feature 22 riders with the top four advancing to the main.

5 minutes plus 1 lap.