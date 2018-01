Although he'll be slowed by off-season ankle surgery, Chad Reed returns to Monster Energy Supercross in 2018 under his own program. Riding Husqvarans, with support from Boost Mobile Australia, Reed will debut his new program at the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season opener at Anaheim. Racer X's David Pingree had a chance to catch up with the two-time supercross champion on press day