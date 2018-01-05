How to Watch: Anaheim 1

Round 1 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 6, in Anaheim, California. Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from the Angel Stadium beginning at 3:50 p.m. EST/12:50 p.m. PST on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry live coverage of Round 1 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. PST.
TV Schedule
Round 1 | Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium
Saturday, January 6
Live Coverage — 10:00 p.m. EST — Fox Sports 1
Online Schedule
Qualifying — 3:50-7:30 p.m. EST — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com
Night Show — 450SX and 250SX — 10:00 p.m. EST — Fox Sports Go App
International
International viewers can stream the race live & watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.
Past Anaheim 1 Winners
450SX
2017 — Ken Roczen
2016 — Jason Anderson
2015 — Ken Roczen
2014 — Ken Roczen
2013 — Davi Millsaps
2012 — Ryan Villopoto
2011 — Ryan Villopoto
250SX
2017 — Shane McElrath
2016 — Cooper Webb
2015 — Jessy Nelson
2014 — Jason Anderson
2013 — Eli Tomac
2012 — Cole Seely
2011 — Josh Hansen
2017 Final Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|359
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|354
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|293
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|273
|5
|Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|221
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|202
|2
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|164
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|163
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|145
|5
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|137
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|173
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|171
|3
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|166
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|161
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|144
2018 Numbers
Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2018
1 — 450MX Eli Tomac
1 — 250MX Zach Osborne
1 — 450SX Ryan Dungey
1 — 250SX West Justin Hill
1 — 250SX East Zach Osborne
2* Cooper Webb
3* Eli Tomac
4* Blake Baggett
5* Ryan Dungey
6* Jeremy Martin
7* James Stewart
10* Justin Brayton
11* Kyle Chisholm
12* Jake Weimer
14* Cole Seely
15* Dean Wilson
16* Zach Osborne
17* Joey Savatgy
18* David Millsaps
19* Justin Bogle
20* Broc Tickle
21* Jason Anderson
22* Chad Reed
23* Aaron Plessinger
24 Dylan Ferrandis
25* Marvin Musquin
26* Alex Martin
27** Malcolm Stewart
28 Shane McElrath
29 Martin Davalos
30 Mitchell Harrison
31 Colt Nichols
32 Christian Craig
33* Josh Grant
34 Weston Peick
35 Austin Forkner
36 RJ Hampshire
37 Fredrik Noren
38 Luke Renzland
39 Kyle Cunningham
40 Chase Sexton
41* Trey Canard
42 Dakota Alix
43 Sean Cantrell
44 Lorenzo Locurcio
45 Jordon Smith
46** Justin Hill
47 Jimmy Decotis
48 Henry Miller
49 Nick Gaines
50 Dan Reardon
51* Justin Barcia
52 Mitchell Oldenburg
53 Bradley Taft
54 Phil Nicoletti
55 Vince Friese
56 Anthony Rodriguez
57 John Short
58 Matt Bisceglia
59 Cole Martinez
60 Benny Bloss
61 Heath Harrison
62 Justin Cooper
63 Hayden Mellross
64 Michael Mosiman
65 Gannon Audette
66 Cameron McAdoo
67 Justin Hoeft
68 Justin Starling
69 Tyler Bowers
70 Jesse Wentland
71 Josh Mosiman
72 Josh Hansen
73 Brandon Scharer
74 Jon Ames
75 Noah McConahy
76 Kyle Peters
77 Ryan Surratt
78 Ronnie Stewart
79 Nick Schmidt
80 AJ Catanzaro
81 Chase Marquier
82 Cody Williams
83 Cole Thompson
84 Scott Champion
85 Joshua Cartwright
86 Dylan Merriam
87 Dylan Wright
88 Paul Coates
89 Jerry Robin
90 Dakota Tedder
91 Alex Ray
92** Adam Cianciarulo
93 Mark Worth
94* Ken Roczen
95 Joey Crown
96 Zack Williams
97 Cade Clason
98 Ryan Sipes
99 Dillan Epstein
800* Mike Alessi
Racer X Preview Shows
Episode 1, #Whosnext?
Episode 2, Contenders Wanted
Episode 3, Mystery Men
Episode 4, Changes Are Coming
Episode 5, The 250s
Other Info
Angel Stadium of Anaheim
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. PST
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. PST
Tickets
Get tickets to the opener here.
Monster Energy Pit Party
Saturday, January 6, from 12:00 pm-6:00pm PST. Pit Passes are available for $10 at the Angel Stadium box office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or Charge by Phone at 800-745-3000. Same-day event ticket along with Pit Pass required for entry.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Seating CHart
Race Day Schedule
All times local.