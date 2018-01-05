How to Watch: Anaheim 1

Round 1 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 6, in Anaheim, California. Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from the Angel Stadium beginning at 3:50 p.m. EST/12:50 p.m. PST on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry live coverage of Round 1 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the opener.

TV Schedule

Round 1 | Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium

Saturday, January 6

Live Coverage — 10:00 p.m. EST — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 3:50-7:30 p.m. EST — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 450SX and 250SX — 10:00 p.m. EST — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live & watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.

Past Anaheim 1 Winners

450SX

2017 — Ken Roczen

2016 — Jason Anderson

2015 — Ken Roczen

2014 — Ken Roczen

2013 — Davi Millsaps

2012 — Ryan Villopoto

2011 — Ryan Villopoto

250SX

2017 — Shane McElrath

2016 — Cooper Webb

2015 — Jessy Nelson

2014 — Jason Anderson

2013 — Eli Tomac

2012 — Cole Seely

2011 — Josh Hansen

2017 Final Standings